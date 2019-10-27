North Carolina Police investigating abandoned baby

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a baby is doing well after being abandoned in the middle of the night.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports that local police are investigating after a baby was found early Sunday outside an apartment complex.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said the baby was taken to a local hospital and appears to be in good shape.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the baby to contact them.