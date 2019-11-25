No injuries reported after shooting at Colorado hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Colorado hospital, and the suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Lt. James Sokolik says officers were called to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon and surrounded the building. No one was injured, and Sokolik said the incident did not involve an “active shooter.”

He would not say if the shooting happened inside or outside the hospital, which was briefly locked down.

A woman who answered the phone at the hospital referred all questions to the police department. No other information has been released.