No injuries reported after NC officer opens fire on U-Haul

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say no one was injured when a police officer fired at a U-Haul van.

News outlets report Mooresville police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle late Sunday night. Police say an officer opened fire when the person inside the vehicle didn't comply with requests and tried to leave the parking lot in the van.

Mooresville Police Chief Damon Williams told WSOC-TV that the officer's life could have been endangered because "a vehicle can be used as a deadly weapon."

News crews at the scene reported that the van had more than 10 bullet holes.

It's unclear whether the suspect was armed or opened fire. The suspect was taken into custody. No names have been released.