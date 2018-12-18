No charges for woman who killed jail escapee in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman who shot and killed an escaped inmate who kicked in her door won't be charged.

News outlets report the Pickens County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that the homeowner wouldn't face criminal charges in the shooting death of 30-year-old Bruce McLaughlin Jr. earlier this month.

The decision was made with guidance from the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Assistant Solicitor J. Baker Cleveland III said in the release that the homeowner's actions "are a textbook example of what type of actions the Protection of Persons and Property Act seek to provide absolute criminal immunity for."

Authorities haven't released the homeowner's identity. Sheriff Rick Clark previously said she had a concealed weapons permit and was home alone when McLaughlin broke in, armed with a knife.