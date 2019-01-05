Nissan executive on leave for tasks related to Ghosn arrest

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan says Chief Performance Officer Jose Munoz, who oversaw the Japanese automaker's global strategies, is taking a leave of absence to work on "special tasks arising from recent events," referring to the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan Motor Co. spokesman Nicholas Maxfield did not offer any other details Saturday.

Munoz is among several executives media have speculated could be a possible successor to Ghosn.

Ghosn led Nissan for two decades after being sent in by Renault in 1999 when Nissan was near bankruptcy. Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan.

Ghosn was arrested Nov. 19 and has been charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income.

He has said repeatedly he is innocent, including on the latest allegation that he had Nissan temporarily shoulder investment losses.