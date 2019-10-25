New trial denied for day care worker in baby's death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A judge has denied a new trial for a Kansas home day care worker who was convicted in the death of a 9-month-old baby.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the sentencing for 44-year-old Carrody Buchhorn is now set for Nov. 18. She faces nine to 10 years in prison.

Her sentencing had been delayed while she argued that she deserved a new trial. She got new attorneys after she was convicted last year of unintentionally but recklessly causing the death of Oliver Ortiz in 2016 in Eudora.

Her new attorneys challenged the work of her trial attorneys and how they handled the testimony of the coroner, who ruled that the baby's death was a homicide. A judge ruled last week that her trial attorneys "were not ineffective."

