New trial date set for man convicted in Coast Guard killings

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A new trial date has been set for a man convicted in the 2012 killings of two co-workers at a Coast Guard communications station in Alaska.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports James Wells is scheduled for trial April 29 in Anchorage.

The new date comes nearly a year after a federal appeals court panel after concluding Wells did not receive a fair trial. The three-judge panel reversed Wells' conviction on murder and weapons charges and ordered a new trial.

Members of the panel took issue with the government challenging the appointment of a second attorney to help represent Wells, saying it carried a "reproachable air of stacking the deck."

The panel also found the lower court erred in permitting the use of certain testimony.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com