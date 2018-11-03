New trial begins for 5 men accused in 2 killings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A new murder trial has started for five alleged gang members charged in two killings.

The Savannah Morning News reports opening statements began Friday in the trial, the same day police announced the arrest of the parents of two of the defendants for threating a juror in a previous trial. A Chatham County judge declared a mistrial in the previous trial on Oct. 26.

A prosecutor told jurors Friday that the defendants had done "absolutely everything" to keep the truth hidden.

On trial are Kevin Smith, Roderick Parrish, Jordan Campbell and Shacqeal Sanders, all 26, and 27-year-old Henry Speaks. Smith, Parish and Campbell are accused in the shooting of 21-year-old Rebecca Foley. Sanders and Speaks face charges in the death of 33-year-old James Pastures.

All five have pleaded not guilty.

