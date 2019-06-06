New sites proposed for recreational shooting in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal and state officials are proposing that four new sites for recreational shooting be constructed on public land in Maricopa and Pinal counties to serve recreational shooters in the Phoenix area.

The federal Bureau of Land Management said it is accepting public comments on the proposed pilot project being conducted with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

According to the BLM, the project would enhance shooting sports access and improve safety.

The sites would have varying levels of development features such as firing lines, backstops, side berms, and concrete pads.