New sentencing date for man who tried to help Islamic State

Photo: Uncredited, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE – This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Daniels. A reduced prison sentence is appropriate for Daniels who tried to help the Islamic State group, a defense attorney argued ahead of a June 7, 2018, sentencing, citing the defendant's youth, his remorse and his mental health struggles. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) less FILE – This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Daniels. A reduced prison sentence is appropriate for Daniels who tried to help the Islamic State ... more Photo: Uncredited, AP New sentencing date for man who tried to help Islamic State 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has rescheduled sentencing for an Ohio man convicted of trying to help the Islamic State group.

U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus on Tuesday in Columbus rescheduled Aaron Daniels' sentencing from Thursday to July 6.

Daniels pleaded guilty last July to a charge accusing him of attempting to travel to Libya to join the group.

Authorities say Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant that he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

The 21-year-old Daniels expressed remorse last year for his actions. His attorney is seeking a reduced sentence of two years, citing Daniels' mental illness and acknowledgement he did wrong.

The government wants a sentence of at least 15 years.