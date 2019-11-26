New report shows unresolved problems psychiatric hospitals

Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A disability rights group has released a report outlining unresolved problems with the treatment of patients at Connecticut’s two state-run psychiatric hospitals.

Disability Rights Connecticut report found “pervasive” problems at Whiting Forensic Institute and Connecticut Valley Hospital. Those included staff improperly using restraints or denying patients’ rights.

Their investigation came in the wake of the arrest of 10 Whiting staff members and the firing of 35 employees in 2017 after a video was released showing the abuse of a 62-year-old patient.

The statewide nonprofit also offered several recommendations including the removal of Connecticut Valley Hospital’s exemption from state licensing and inspection requirements.

Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Spokeswoman Diana Shaw said they are eager to work with the group on ways to improve care and services at the hospitals.