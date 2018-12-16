New lawsuit says Elkhart police obstructed shooting probe

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The sister of a man killed by Elkhart police two years ago is contending in a new lawsuit that department leaders obstructed an independent investigation of the shooting.

This comes after a grand jury determined the police officers were justified in 29-year-old Norman Gary's death on Dec. 4, 2016.

The Elkhart Truth reports that Lameka Gary filed a lawsuit on Nov. 26 asking for a jury trial and seeking compensatory and punitive damages. It names the city, police department, police chief, assistant chief and the officers involved in the shooting as plaintiffs.

Lameka Gary previously filed a lawsuit against two officers. That lawsuit claimed Sgt. Nathan Lanzen and Cpl. Leonard Dolshenko used excessive force. She withdrew the suit two months later.

