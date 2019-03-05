New accusation of sex abuse against Chile's Catholic church

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile's Roman Catholic church, already the target of Vatican sanctions, was being shaken by yet another allegation of priestly abuse and high-level cover-up.

Daniel Rojas Alvarez, a 43-year-old indigent man, appeared on a state television broadcast Monday night saying a priest at the Santiago Cathedral had drugged and raped him in 2015. He said Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati had given him money when told of the attack and told him not to report it.

"The case is terrible, unacceptable," Fernando Ramos, secretary-general of Chile's bishop's conference, said Tuesday.

The Santiago archbishopric acknowledged in a statement that it had received a complaint against the priest, Rigoberto Rivera, in the summer of 2015 and said he had been forbidden to celebrate public Mass since last year. His attorney, Sandra Pinto, denied the allegations.