New Zealand media to avoid ideology at mosque shooting trial

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's major media organizations have pledged not to promote white supremacist ideology when covering the trial of the man charged with killing 50 people at two mosques in March.

The five organizations which signed the agreement Wednesday say they were aware that accused gunman Brenton Tarrant might try to use the trial as a platform to promote white supremacist or terrorist views.

The organizations say the commitment extended to coverage of Tarrant's 74-page manifesto and broadcasting symbolic images. That clause came after Tarrant made a hand gesture at his first court appearance, which is sometimes associated with white supremacists.

The organizations include the country's two main television news stations, its two major newspaper companies, and its public radio station.

Tarrant is next due in court on June 14.