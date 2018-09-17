New Thai party leaders report to police over online charge

The leader of the political party named Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit arrives at the Technology Crime Suppression Division to hear police charges in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Thanathorn and two other senior party members were charged by police in August for allegedly violating a section of the law that makes it a crime to send false information or information that damages the country's stability carrying a maximum five-year prison sentence. Police had acted on a complaint filed by the ruling junta. less The leader of the political party named Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit arrives at the Technology Crime Suppression Division to hear police charges in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Sept. 17, ... more Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP

The leader of the new political party named Future Forward party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit arrives at the Technology Crime Suppression Division to hear police charges in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Thanathorn and two other senior party members were charged by police in August for allegedly violating a section of the law that makes it a crime to send false information or information that damages the country's stability carrying a maximum five-year prison sentence. Police had acted on a complaint filed by the ruling junta. less The leader of the new political party named Future Forward party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit arrives at the Technology Crime Suppression Division to hear police charges in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Sept. ... more Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP

Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close New Thai party leaders report to police over online charge 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders of a new Thai political party that strongly opposes military rule have turned themselves in to hear charges over a Facebook video broadcast that police allege violated the law.

Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit says he and two other party members refused to issue statements to police on Monday and asked to submit written statements within 45 days. He says it was the first time they saw details of the charges.

The three were charged in August with violating a section of the law that makes it a crime to spread false information or information that damages the country's stability online. They face a maximum five-year prison sentence if convicted.

Police had acted on a complaint filed by the military government.