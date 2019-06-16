New Mexico mural focuses on missing Native American women

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A new mural in southern New Mexico seeks to honor missing and slain Native American women amid a nationwide push to bring more attention to the issue.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports artist Sebastian VELA Velazquez recently erected the mural in Las Cruces in conjunction with the city's eighth annual "Illegal" graffiti art show.

The work is part of a large-scale mural wrapping around the entirety of the Cruces Creatives building.

Last month, federal lawmakers re-introduced legislation that calls for the Justice Department to review how law enforcement agencies respond to cases of missing and murdered Native Americans.

The legislation is named Savanna's Act for 22-year-old Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, whose body was found in a North Dakota river in 2017.

Velazquez says the mural also honors missing indigenous Mexican women.

