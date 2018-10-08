https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/New-Mexico-State-Police-investigating-fatal-13291197.php
New Mexico State Police investigating fatal Clovis shooting
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clovis that has left one man dead.
Clovis police responded to a call around 1 a.m. Monday.
It's still unclear what triggered the shooting of a suspect.
Witnesses told Albuquerque TV station KRQE that a policeman stopped about 20 feet in front of a car and then at least three shots were fired.
The suspect's name hasn't been released yet.
