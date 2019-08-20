New Jersey woman gets 2 years in compound drug fraud scheme

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her role in a widespread fraud scheme involving public employees and compound prescription drugs.

Kristie Masucci appeared before a judge in Camden on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Cedar Run resident had previously admitted recruiting others to obtain expensive and medically unnecessary medications from an out-of-state pharmacy.

About two dozen people have pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say claims were submitted for medications such as pain, scar, antifungal and libido creams that were prescribed without doctor evaluations.

Public employees submitted the claims, which often produced reimbursements of thousands of dollars per month per prescription.

The unnamed Louisiana-based compounding pharmacy allegedly received more than $50 million in reimbursements from the state in 2015 and 2016 and split that with the conspirators.