New Jersey trooper charged with DWI before officer's funeral

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey state police trooper has been suspended without pay after he was charged with driving drunk while in Indiana for another officer's funeral.

Michael Kulik was arrested after being stopped in West Lafayette on Oct. 18. That occurred hours before he was due to represent his department at the funeral of Indiana State Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan, who was killed in a crash while responding to a call on Oct. 11.

Officials say Kulik did not attend the funeral because he was still in custody.

It wasn't known Thursday if Kulik has retained an attorney.