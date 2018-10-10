Nevadan gets up to 12 years for punching deputy, gun theft

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada teenager has been sentenced to three to 12 years in prison for stealing a rifle and selling it to a gang member, and later punching a deputy in an altercation at the Douglas County jail.

District Judge Tom Gregory also ordered 19-year-old Michael Cota Jr. to pay $969 in restitution for the cost of the customized AR-15 he stole in February after he and a 14-year-old accomplice climbed through a window at a residence in Gardnerville.

The Record-Courier reports prosecutor Matt Johnson played video of the altercation in the jail, where Cota threatened two deputies in July.

The judge sentenced him to up to six years for battery on a peace officer and up to six years on a grand larceny charge. He was given credit for 206 days' time served.

Information from: Gardnerville Record-Courier, http://www.recordcourier.com