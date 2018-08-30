Nevada inmate serving life in kidnap, murder dies in prison

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old state prison inmate has died behind bars while serving a life sentence for a Reno-area kidnapping and murder conviction.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Thursday that Larry Hansen was pronounced dead Tuesday after he was found unconscious in his solo cell at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine his cause of death.

Prison officials say Hansen entered prison in May 1981 after he was sentenced in a slaying case in Washoe County.