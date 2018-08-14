Nevada inmate charged in 1984 hammer killing near Denver

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have formally charged a Nevada convict accused of killing a woman with a hammer near Denver more than three decades ago, and charges in a separate attack that left three others dead are expected soon.

KUSA-TV reported Monday that Alexander Christopher Ewing has been charged in Jefferson County with first-degree murder in the January 1984 attack on 50-year-old Pamela Louise Smith in Lakewood.

Ewing also is suspected in a June 1984 attack in Aurora that killed Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa. Arapahoe County prosecutors have yet to file formal charges in that case.

Ewing is serving time for attacking a couple with an ax handle near Las Vegas in 1984 after escaping from deputies in an Arizona case.

Investigators say DNA evidence tied him to the Colorado attacks.

