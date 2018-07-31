Neighbors see group shoot at house where man was killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque residents say a group of people fired at a home in their neighborhood less than a day after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed at the residence during a house party.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos identified Eduardo Lerma as the man who was fatally shot early Sunday.

Police say it's unclear if Lerma lived at the home or had been attending the party.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the home was riddled with more than 25 bullet holes.

Israel Alvarado, who lives nearby, tell the Albuquerque Journal that he saw 15 trucks, cars and SUVs pull over in front of the house before the shooting.

Alvarado doesn't think anyone was home at the time of the shooting.

Gallegos didn't respond to requests for more information.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com