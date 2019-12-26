Nebraska troopers arrest 3 after Oregon woman leaps from SUV

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Oregon woman survived leaping out of a sport utility vehicle traveling along Interstate 80 in northwest Nebraska and now faces drug charges along with two others in the vehicle, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday.

The patrol said troopers were called Tuesday morning to a reported theft and assault at a truck stop in Sidney.

The suspects had left in a Ford Explorer, and a trooper spotted the vehicle a short time later. After the trooper tried to stop the SUV, it slowed to about 50 mph and a woman jumped from the vehicle and managed to start running.

Another trooper arrived who caught the woman, identified as Kaniya Coleman, 20, of Portland.

The SUV then stopped in the middle of the eastbound freeway and troopers arrested the driver, Quavaria Griffin, 22, of Portland, and passenger Ellis Dickerson, 27, of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, the patrol said.

Troopers found more than a pound of marijuana in the SUV as well as a drink that had allegedly been stolen from the truck stop.

The three people were arrested on marijuana possession and other charges. Coleman was treated for her injuries and all three were held at the Cheyenne County Jail.