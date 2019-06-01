Nebraska county court tests night court sessions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A county court is piloting Nebraska's first night sessions aimed at accommodating the schedules of workers and parents facing criminal charges.

The first pilot session was on Thursday in Lancaster County Court and the second is scheduled for June 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro says attending court during the day can be burdensome for people who have to take time off work or find babysitters for an indeterminate amount of time.

County Attorney Pat Condon says he suggested piloting evening court after a successful nighttime warrant amnesty in November.

Condon and City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick agree it's a more effective use of public resources to process cases during the evening than have people sitting in jail.

