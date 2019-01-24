Navajo Nation police: 1 dead in shooting involving officers

NASCHITTI, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation authorities say one person is dead following a shooting involving police officers but that no officers were injured.

The tribal police department said Thursday that the incident occurred in Naschitti, a community located along U.S. 491 between Gallup and Shiprock in northwestern New Mexico.

A statement issued by the police department says details on the incident aren't immediately available for release but says the incident "was localized and there was no immediate threat to the public."

According to the department, the incident is being investigated by the Navajo Division of Public Safety and the FBI.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher referred a reporter to the statement already issued by tribal police.

Naschitti is 132 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Albuquerque.