Nashville officer alleges retaliation for filing complaints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville police officer who has accused a fellow officer of sexually assaulting her in 2016 has filed a lawsuit against the police department's commanders.

According to the lawsuit, Officer Monica Blake alleges the Metro Nashville Police Department and West Precinct Commander Janet Pardue retaliated against her for filing the 2016 sexual assault complaint, as well as for filing a racial and general discrimination complaint against Pardue.

Blake filed the suit Friday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Metro Law Director Jon Cooper says the department does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit says the rape charge against the officer in Blake's sexual assault case has been dropped.

Blake, who is black and has worked for the department since 2005, says she has been unfairly punished for speaking out.