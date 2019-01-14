Nanny gets prison for shoving wipe down baby's throat

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan nanny convicted of stuffing a baby wipe down the throat of a 2-month-old boy in her care, nearly killing the child, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Marianne Benjamin-Williams was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of attempted murder, assault and strangulation and other charges.

Little Maxwell Blutreich was gasping for breath when he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in May of 2017. During emergency surgery, doctors discovered a balled-up baby wipe lodged deep in the child's airway.

Prosecutors argued the nanny was frustrated with the baby's incessant crying and unhappy with her pay.

The 47-year-old Benjamin-Williams testified she never tried to kill the infant and even tried to save him. Her lawyer argued that Maxwell could have accidentally sucked in the baby wipe.