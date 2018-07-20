Nampa man to serve 25 years to life in prison for stabbings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Nampa man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for stabbing two people at a Boise nightclub.

KTVB-TV reported Thursday that 26-year-old Jesus Manuel Garcia was convicted for stabbing two men at China Blue, a club in downtown Boise, last January.

David Ruiz-Gomez did not survive the attack. The other victim, who was stabbed in the abdomen, survived.

Garcia told police that he had used methamphetamine before the attack. Some drugs were found in his possession.

He was convicted of second-degree murder, aggravated battery plus an enhancement for use of deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

