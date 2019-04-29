Naked man wounded in police shooting in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond say they shot a naked man after chasing him into a house.

Edmond Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon says the shooting happened Monday in a residential area.

Wagnon says officers responded after reports of a domestic disturbance in the area and started chasing a naked man. Wagnon says the man jumped over several fences before he allegedly forced his way into a house with people inside.

Wagnon says police shot the man at least once after he and officers got in a physical confrontation. She says he was transported to a local hospital and his condition was unknown.

Neither the man who was shot nor the officers involved were immediately identified.