https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Naked-man-wounded-in-police-shooting-in-Edmond-13804837.php
Naked man wounded in police shooting in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond say they shot a naked man after chasing him into a house.
Edmond Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon says the shooting happened Monday in a residential area.
Wagnon says officers responded after reports of a domestic disturbance in the area and started chasing a naked man. Wagnon says the man jumped over several fences before he allegedly forced his way into a house with people inside.
Wagnon says police shot the man at least once after he and officers got in a physical confrontation. She says he was transported to a local hospital and his condition was unknown.
Neither the man who was shot nor the officers involved were immediately identified.
