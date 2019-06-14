Naked man accused of assaulting moviegoers, police

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Police say a naked man is accused of assaulting moviegoers and police in Waitsfield.

WCAX-TV reports that police responded to the Big Picture movie theater Thursday night for reports that a naked man was acting erratically and had assaulted numerous people.

Vermont State Police say when troopers arrived the man, later identified as 40-year-old Charles Root of Weybridge, jumped on top of the cruiser and tried to kick out the windshield. Police say he also spit in a trooper's face after being arrested.

No one was seriously injured.

Root is due in court on Friday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

