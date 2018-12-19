New York City police using firearms at lowest rate on record

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say officers are using their Tasers far more frequently than their firearms.

The NYPD released its 2017 use-of-force report Wednesday. It showed officers opened fire 52 times last year.

That's the lowest number of police shooting incidents since the department began keeping track in 1971. But officers fatally shot 10 suspects in 2017, an increase from nine the previous year.

Officers' use of Tasers jumped about 45 percent last year to 728 incidents. The department attributed that increase to a wider deployment of stun guns among the ranks.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said the statistics reflect improvements in the department's use-of-force policies.

He said the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board last year recorded the fewest police-force complaints in more than a decade.