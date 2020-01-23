NYPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in Harlem shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — One person was killed and two others were injured Thursday in a shooting in Harlem, the New York Police Department said.

Police are searching for a man in connection to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

A 27-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest on 135th Street and Riverside Drive. He was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia, where he later died.

Officials took the second victim, a 26-year-old man, to St. Luke's Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his leg. Police said he was expected to survive. The third victim, another 27-year-old man, took himself to St. Luke's.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.