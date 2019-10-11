NY judge charged in credit union fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — A state court judge has been arrested on charges she obstructed a fraud investigation of a large New York City credit union.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan accused Justice Sylvia Ash on Friday of destroying evidence and lying to agents who were investigating a multimillion-dollar embezzlement of the Municipal Credit Union.

Prosecutors say the Brooklyn judge served on the credit union board from 2008 to 2016. They say she received tens of thousands of dollars in travel and other benefits each year as a board member, including some that continued after she resigned.

A former police officer who served on a credit union committee has also been charged with embezzlement and other crimes.

There was no immediate response to a phone message seeking comment from Ash's attorney.