State Supreme Court upholds probation in fatal hit-and-run

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's top court has unanimously upheld the probation sentence given to a woman who was driving with a suspended license when she struck and killed a teenage boy in a hit-and-run accident.

The state Supreme Court issued its ruling Monday, rejecting arguments by Camden County prosecutors who said Susan Hyland should receive a prison term.

A judge sentenced the Beverly woman in February 2017 to drug treatment and five years of probation. That decision infuriated the teen's family.

Hyland had pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a March 2016 crash that occurred on Route 130 in Pennsauken.

Hyland hit 16-year-old Quason Turner as he walked home from a friend's house. She fled the scene and was arrested a few hours later in Camden.