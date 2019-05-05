NH wrong-way driver arrested on I-93

BOW, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a motorist managed to drive the wrong way for 15 miles on an interstate highway without hurting anyone.

Troopers say the 24-year-old Carley Tate, of Center Barnstead, traveled the wrong way on I-293 through Manchester and then I-93 through Hooksett. Troopers used spike mats to stop the vehicle early Sunday in the town of Bow.

Troopers say they fielded multiple calls from motorists who were nearly struck by the vehicle.

Tate is charged with driving under the influence and reckless conduct; she's due in court later this month. It's unknown if she has an attorney.