NC woman accused of abusing disabled nursing home patients

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in North Carolina say a nursing home aide has been arrested on accusations she abused elderly, disabled patients.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that arrest records show 34-year-old Tryquissa Maria Liverman has been charged with three misdemeanors in connection with reported assaults on disabled patients at an Asheville rehabilitation center. Arrest documents accuse her of pinching and striking patients in the face.

Buncombe County sheriff's spokesman Aaron Sarver said StoneCreek Health & Rehabilitation reported the possible assaults. StoneCreek provides post-surgery and long-term care.

Sarver said Adult Protective Services will also file an elder abuse report.

The paper reports StoneCreek didn't fully respond to multiple requests to confirm Liverman's employment there.

Liverman was released from custody with a written promise to appear.

