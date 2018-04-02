NAACP seeks special prosecutor in black man's shooting death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Demonstrators backed by the NAACP have held a rally at the office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry after he decided last week to not prosecute two white police officers in a black man's fatal shooting.

Louisiana NAACP President Michael McClanahan tells The Advocate he wants Landry to appoint a special prosecutor in the 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling. Guards stopped the group of about 35 in the lobby Monday, where they sat down and ate lunch. McClanahan says protesters will return daily until Landry meets them.

Body camera footage released Friday shows Officer Blane Salamoni yelling profanities before firing six shots into Sterling. Salomoni's firing was announced Friday. The officer who didn't fire a weapon but helped wrestle Sterling to the ground was suspended for three days.

Landry's spokeswoman, Ruth Wisher, declined comment.

