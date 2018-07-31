NAACP, clergy want more accountability after police shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee NAACP and clergy are calling for greater police accountability after authorities said a 25-year-old man was fatally shot by a Nashville police officer.

Gloria J. Sweet-Love of the Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP said Monday that the group wants a fair investigation into the Thursday death of Daniel Hambrick as well as solutions to address broader policing issues. The Tennessean reports the creation of a community oversight board to examine police misconduct claims are among their specific requests.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine has said authorities believe that during a traffic stop, Hambrick "reportedly emerged from the vehicle with a firearm in his hand" and the "situation escalated," resulting in Metro police Officer Andrew Delke firing his weapon. Delk has been placed on "routine administrative leave."

