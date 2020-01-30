N. Carolina man sentenced for posing as teen, receiving porn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man convicted of making and receiving child pornography was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Ezekial Sandoval, 49, of Raleigh, pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation and manufacturing in November, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Sandoval was initially charged with one count of child exploitation and manufacturing child pornography, 10 counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in a May 2019 indictment, the office said.

Investigators found that Sandoval had been posing online and on messaging apps as a teenage girl, prosecutors said. Law enforcement agencies were tipped off when a father in Michigan reported that someone had encouraged his 11-year-old daughter to send explicit images and videos of herself in 2017, the statement said.

The online user’s phone number was registered to Sandoval, investigators discovered. A search of his home and devices uncovered images the Michigan girl had sent, along with more than 2,000 other photos and 180 videos of child pornography, the statement said.