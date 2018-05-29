Muskegon day care provider pleads guilty in toddler's death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan home day care provider has pleaded guilty to child neglect in the death of a toddler by an 8-year-old girl.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports 52-year-old Keysha Collins entered the plea Tuesday as a jury was being selected for her trial.

Authorities have said the girl, who was also cared for in Collins' home, killed 14-month-old Korey Landon Brown on April 14, 2017. She's now at a residential psychiatric facility for children and adolescents. Prosecutors have said she will not be charged because any child under the age of 10 is considered incompetent under state law.

Court documents say Korey's death was ruled a homicide due to multiple injuries, including head trauma and possible asphyxiation.

Collins was accused of failing to adequately supervise the children in her care.

