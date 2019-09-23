Murder trial of Chinese American real estate scion to begin

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, Tiffany Li arrives at the courthouse in Redwood City, Calif. Opening arguments begin Monday, Sept. 23 in the trial of the San Francisco Bay Area real estate heiress who posted $35 million bail after being charged with the 2016 murder of her children's father. San Mateo County prosecutors say Li orchestrated the murder of Keith Green. less FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, Tiffany Li arrives at the courthouse in Redwood City, Calif. Opening arguments begin Monday, Sept. 23 in the trial of the San Francisco Bay Area real estate heiress who ... more Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Murder trial of Chinese American real estate scion to begin 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a Chinese real estate heiress who posted $35 million bail after being charged with the 2016 killing of her children's father.

Prosecutors say Tiffany Li orchestrated the killing of 27-year-old Keith Green over fears she would lose custody over her children. Li's boyfriend Kaveh Bayat also is charged with murder.

Li's family made a fortune in real estate construction in China and she posted an astonishing $35 million bail that has allowed her to stay in her San Francisco Bay Area mansion pending trial.

Opening statements in the trial have twice been delayed. Prosecutors last week revoked a man accused of dumping Green's body after revelations that he contacted a defense witness.