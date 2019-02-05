Murder charge filed against woman in Panhandle slaying

CHAPPELL, Neb. (AP) — A murder charge has been filed against a woman accused of stabbing a man outside a mobile home in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Deuel County District Court records say 49-year-old Susan Glenn was charged Friday with first-degree murder and a weapons crime. A woman who answered the phone Tuesday at her attorney's office said there would be no comment from the attorney. Glenn's next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Glenn had been charged with assault and use of a weapon.

The court records say a witness who'd been standing outside the home talking to Robert Mick on Jan. 13 in Chappell was on the phone with 911 dispatchers when Glenn came out of the residence, stabbed Mick and fled in her car. He died four days later.

The records say she's acknowledged to investigators that she stabbed Mick.