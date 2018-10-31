Mr. Feeny on 'Boy Meets World' thwarts burglary at his home

William Daniels from "Boy Meets World." In addition to playing teacher George Feeny in the 1990s show, he played Dr. Mark Craig on "St. Elsewhere," was the voice of KITT in "Knight Rider" and portrayed Dustin Hoffman's father in "The Graduate." less William Daniels from "Boy Meets World." In addition to playing teacher George Feeny in the 1990s show, he played Dr. Mark Craig on "St. Elsewhere," was the voice of KITT in "Knight Rider" and portrayed Dustin ... more Photo: 2013 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

These other stars have been the victim of a crime. These other stars have been the victim of a crime. Photo: Getty Images

Rapper 2 Chainz, also known as Tauheed Epps, was robbed in 2013 outside a medical marijuana dispensary in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood. The thieves held up the rapper and his entourage and made off with his wallet and cell phone. Police confirm that his chainz were left intact. less Rapper 2 Chainz, also known as Tauheed Epps, was robbed in 2013 outside a medical marijuana dispensary in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood. The thieves held up the rapper and his entourage and made ... more Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Author Elie Wiesel, founding chairman of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, was accosted in an elevator at a San Francisco hotel by a troubled man claiming to want an interview with the author. Though shaken by the experience, Wiesel was unharmed. Eric Hunt, a 24-year-old man from New Jersey, was convicted of felony false imprisonment for attacking Wiesel. less Author Elie Wiesel, founding chairman of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, was accosted in an elevator at a San Francisco hotel by a troubled man claiming to want an interview ... more Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, AFP/Getty Images

Alex Trebek, the long-time host of "Jeopardy!," injured his ankle while chasing a burglar down a hotel hallway in San Francisco in 2011. According to police, Trebek awoke to find someone rifling through his possessions in his room and ruptured his Achilles tendon giving chase to the thief. Hotel security apprehended Lucinda Moyers, 56, of San Francisco, who was booked on suspicion of burglary and receiving stolen property. less Alex Trebek, the long-time host of "Jeopardy!," injured his ankle while chasing a burglar down a hotel hallway in San Francisco in 2011. According to police, Trebek awoke to find someone rifling through his ... more Photo: Dan Steinberg, Associated Press

In 2007, then-state Senate President Pro Tem Don Perata was carjacked at gunpoint while driving his state car in North Oakland. Though the assailants did make off with the red 2006 Charger (on 22-inch rims, no less) and a cell phone, Perata was unharmed. Jared Adams, 26, was ultimately convicted of two high-profile Oakland crimes: the carjacking of Perata and a gas-station robbery and shooting less than two weeks later in which a stray bullet paralyzed a 10-year-old boy practicing piano across the street. less In 2007, then-state Senate President Pro Tem Don Perata was carjacked at gunpoint while driving his state car in North Oakland. Though the assailants did make off with the red 2006 Charger (on 22-inch rims, no ... more Photo: Ali Thanawalla, The Chronicle

Country-rock legend Joe Ely had a custom-made guitar stolen from an equipment van in San Francisco in 1986. The guitar was eventually reunited with its owner after a Merced man, who bought the instrument in a pawn shop, recognized it as belonging to Ely and brought it to one of his shows at Slim's in 2013, as reported by SF Weekly. less Country-rock legend Joe Ely had a custom-made guitar stolen from an equipment van in San Francisco in 1986. The guitar was eventually reunited with its owner after a Merced man, who bought the instrument in a ... more Photo: Matthew Fuller, Ho

In 2012, the apartment of Evanesence bassist Tim McCord in San Francisco's NOPA neighborhood was ransacked. Some electronics were taken, but the real loss was a treasured bass guitar, passed down to McCord from his father, who died of cancer 12 years earlier. McCord had taken the instrument on tour, playing it specifically during songs about loss, but had decided to retire it and leave it in San Francisco for safe-keeping. It was in his apartment for only a week and a half before it was stolen. less In 2012, the apartment of Evanesence bassist Tim McCord in San Francisco's NOPA neighborhood was ransacked. Some electronics were taken, but the real loss was a treasured bass guitar, passed down to McCord from ... more Photo: Courtesy Ashley Dunlop

In the Bay Area's most recent example of celebrities falling victim to crime, Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono and guitarist for "The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger," had had his band's van broken into in Hayes Valley. Stolen was a laptop belonging to percussionist Connor Grant. The band posted a picture of the smashed window asking for the safe return of the computer -- "no questions asked." less In the Bay Area's most recent example of celebrities falling victim to crime, Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono and guitarist for "The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger," had had his band's van broken ... more Photo: Rahav Segev, Getty Images For EBay Giving Wor















Photo: 2013 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Mr. Feeny on 'Boy Meets World' thwarts burglary at his home 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 91-year-old award-winning actor who played Mr. Feeny on "Boy Meets World" scared off a burglar from his home.

William Daniels and his 89-year-old wife, Bonnie Bartlett, were in their San Fernando Valley home on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Police Department tells KABC-TV an intruder forced open a back door and Daniels turned on the lights.

In a statement on Twitter, his publicist wrote , "Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded." Daniels and his wife "are both well."

Police have not made an arrest.

In addition to playing teacher George Feeny in the 1990s show, he played Dr. Mark Craig on "St. Elsewhere," was the voice of KITT in "Knight Rider" and portrayed Dustin Hoffman's father in "The Graduate."