Mount Vernon man sentenced to 17 years in shooting death

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison for his role in a 2017 shooting death.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Issac Manuel Carrasco Jr. pleaded guilty last week to one count of second-degree murder for the death of 38-year-old Jason Boyes, who was shot during a robbery attempt Aug. 1, 2017 while watching TV in his apartment.

Carrasco is the last of four men to have been sentenced in Boyes’ death.

“It has been a nightmare,” Boyes’ wife wrote in a letter read in Skagit County Superior Court by prosecutor Haley Sebens. “This is the man I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with, now I’m a widow.”

The other three men involved in the shooting — Hayden John Allen Picaman, Angel Lopez-Rueda and Christian Eden Flores — are serving prison sentences for their roles in Boyes’ death.

All men had been charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors believe that while Flores was the one who pulled the trigger Carrasco played the largest role in Boyes’ death because he is the one who knew Boyes and planned the robbery.

Carrasco’s lawyer, public defender Robert Roth, said that despite claims Carrasco was the “mastermind” of the shooting, Boyes’ death was an accident that took all of the young men by surprise after the gun “accidentally” went off.

“I would call him more of a reluctant participant," he said.

Boyes died of multiple gunshot wounds to the back, Sebens said.