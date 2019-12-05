Motorist charged with DUI accused of striking highway crew

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Six members of an overnight construction crew have been hospitalized after a driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into them on a Virginia highway, authorities said.

Officers from multiple state and local agencies responded to the crash in a work zone on Interstate 66 in Arlington after midnight on Thursday, Virginia State Police told news outlets. The driver of an SUV is accused of striking the workers before slamming into a light pole, investigators said.

Two occupants of the vehicle were also transported to the hospital. The eight peoples' injuries ranged from minor to serious, though WJLA said police told them none of the victims were in life-threatening condition.

Three people were in the car at the time and two tried to run but were quickly caught, WJLA-TV reported. The news outlet said reporters witnessed the driver undergoing field sobriety tests at the scene. The motorist is charged with driving under the influence.