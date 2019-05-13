Mother charged with manslaughter in deaths of twin babies

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A 27-year-old woman faces manslaughter charges after authorities in central New York say she recklessly caused the deaths of her twin babies.

State police say the charges stem from an investigation into the deaths last June of Kimberly Steeley's babies, Liam and Bonde Steeley. The Decatur resident was indicted by an Otsego County grand jury last week, arraigned Wednesday and jailed on $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 3.

It could not be determined if she has a lawyer to comment.