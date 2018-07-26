Mother charged with endangerment in death of 4-year-old

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The adoptive mother of a 4-year-old girl is charged with criminal endangerment in the girl's death in June.

Prosecutors allege Jennifer Rae Boyd did not get medical help quickly enough when Remington Boyd suffered a life-threatening injury in the days before her June 18 death. The Billings Gazette reports Boyd did not enter a plea during her initial court appearance Tuesday.

Boyd's husband, Bridger Boyd, has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and aggravated assault.

The couple brought the girl to the hospital in Hardin on June 18. She was transferred to a Billings hospital where she died that night.

Big Horn County Undersheriff Michael Fuss says Jennifer Boyd told him that Bridger Boyd slammed the girl's head against the wall and that she told him: "I thought we were not going to do this anymore."

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com