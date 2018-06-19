



California law bans the sale of guns defined by state law as assault weapons. The law, first passed in 1989, bans the sale of dozens of specific semiautomatic and automatic models, and in an effort to stop gun makers from circumventing the law, legislators prohibited certain characteristics of weapons as well. Rifles with detachable magazines, which enable swift reloading, can’t have any of a number of features that give them added functions or make them easier to handle, such as forward grips, folding stocks or flash suppressors. Possession of assault weapons that were bought before the state ban is legal, as long as the gun is registered. The sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines that carry more than 10 rounds is also banned, but a 2016 law banning possession of those magazines has been blocked by a federal judge.