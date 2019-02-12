Montrose man sentenced 48 years in woman's death

MONTROSE, Colo. (AP) — A 20-year-old Colorado man has been sentenced 48 years in prison for the 2017 shooting death of a woman.

The Daily Sentinel reports that Joseph A. Saur, of Montrose, was sentenced Monday by Montrose County District Judge Keri Yoder on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Patience R. Stewart, of Olathe.

While under the influence of methamphetamine, Saur initially told police he believed Stewart was his own father when he shot Stewart in a Nov. 5, 2017.

District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller says his office considered Saur's youth, dysfunctional upbringing and evidence he was using meth at the time of the murder in extending a plea agreement on a reduced charge.

Saur initially was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com